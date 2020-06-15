Coronavirus | EPFO staff asked to stay home

A total of 16 employees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Chennai North, were on Sunday asked to isolate themselves at home after an official in the Accounts group tested positive for COVID-19, an official release said.
According to EPFO sources, they have been following alternative work week and operating with 50% of staff.
Employees were working under pressure and doing their best to clear increased number of PF claims, they added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.