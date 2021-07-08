Chennai

EPFO pension adalat on July 20

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be conducting an online pension adalat on July 20 for pensioners drawing pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995.

Pensioners, who have obtained Pension Payment Order from the Regional Office (Chennai North) and the Regional Office (Chennai South), and wanting to get their grievances redressed can attend, a release said.

Those interested can register by sending an e-mail to pension.rochn1@epfindia. gov.in by quoting the subject “Pension Adalat for EPS 1995” along with details of their name, provident fund account number, and nature of grievance. The e-mail must be sent latest by 5 p.m. on July 16. The link for the online discussion will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number of the registered participants.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2021 12:04:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/epfo-pension-adalat-on-july-20/article35225187.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY