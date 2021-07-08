EPFO pension adalat on July 20

Those who got their PPO from Chennai office can register by e-mail by July 16

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be conducting an online pension adalat on July 20 for pensioners drawing pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995.

Pensioners, who have obtained Pension Payment Order from the Regional Office (Chennai North) and the Regional Office (Chennai South), and wanting to get their grievances redressed can attend, a release said.

Those interested can register by sending an e-mail to pension.rochn1@epfindia. gov.in by quoting the subject “Pension Adalat for EPS 1995” along with details of their name, provident fund account number, and nature of grievance. The e-mail must be sent latest by 5 p.m. on July 16. The link for the online discussion will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number of the registered participants.