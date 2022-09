ADVERTISEMENT

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Chennai North, is conducting ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ (PF near you) programme in the premises of Regional Office, Chennai North, on September 12.

The programme is aimed at the speedy redressal of grievances. Subscribers, pensioners and employers who have their PF account numbers maintained at the regional office can utilise this opportunity to get their grievances redressed, a press release said.