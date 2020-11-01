EPFO gives pension payment orders to retired employees

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) distributed pension payment orders to the employees of Indian Oil Corporation and Quess Corp on Thursday (the day of their retirement) as part of ‘Prayaas’, an initiative to release pensions on the day of superannuation to members under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995.
Pensions were also given to employees of Ashok Leyland, whose retirement date was in October 2020, according to a release.
Pension payment orders were handed over to retiring employees by Rituraj Medhi, Regional PF Commissioner - I, regional office, Chennai (North) and regional office, Chennai (South). Dr. Sudhir Jaiswal, Regional PF Commissioner - II (Pension), regional office, Chennai (North), spoke briefly.
