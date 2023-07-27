ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO conducts outreach programme at private company in Kolapakkam

July 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The E​mployees’ P​rovident F​und O​rganisation (EPFO), ​Tambaram Regional Office, o​rganised an outreach programme at a private company in Kolapakkam of Chengalpattu district on Thursday.

According to a press release, titled “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0”, the programme ​was held to redress the grievances of the ​subscribers, ​employers and ​pensioners. 

Pankaj, Additional Central PF Commissioner​ (Head Quarter), Chennai ​a​nd Puducherry Zone, along​ with​ senior officials of the EPFO interacted with the stakeholders​ ​to redress ​the grievances on the spot, the release added.

