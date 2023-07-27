EPFO conducts outreach programme at private company in Kolapakkam

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Tambaram Regional Office, organised an outreach programme at a private company in Kolapakkam of Chengalpattu district on Thursday.
According to a press release, titled “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0”, the programme was held to redress the grievances of the subscribers, employers and pensioners.
Pankaj, Additional Central PF Commissioner (Head Quarter), Chennai and Puducherry Zone, along with senior officials of the EPFO interacted with the stakeholders to redress the grievances on the spot, the release added.
