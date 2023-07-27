HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO conducts outreach programme at private company in Kolapakkam

July 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The E​mployees’ P​rovident F​und O​rganisation (EPFO), ​Tambaram Regional Office, o​rganised an outreach programme at a private company in Kolapakkam of Chengalpattu district on Thursday.

According to a press release, titled “Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0”, the programme ​was held to redress the grievances of the ​subscribers, ​employers and ​pensioners. 

Pankaj, Additional Central PF Commissioner​ (Head Quarter), Chennai ​a​nd Puducherry Zone, along​ with​ senior officials of the EPFO interacted with the stakeholders​ ​to redress ​the grievances on the spot, the release added.

Related Topics

Chennai / employee benefits

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.