EPFO Chennai & Puducherry Zone

April 20, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The EPFO Chennai & Puducherry Zone, settled about 30.49 Lakh claims of members in 2023-24. Similarly, 16062 fresh pensioners were added during the year 2023-24 which is nearly double the pensioners when compared to that of the previous year.  EPFO, Chennai & Puducherry Zone serves a total of 3.14 Lakh Pensioners.

On collection of outstanding dues from defaulting establishments, a sum of Rs. 275.32 crore was collected during the year 2023-24 as against Rs.16.14 crore collected during the corresponding period of the previous year.

EPFO, Zonal Office, Chennai & Puducherry Zone having territorial jurisdiction of 10 districts in State of Tamil Nadu and 2 districts in Union Territory of Puducherry caters to the need of 79,433 establishments involving 2.05 crore subscribers.

