EOW places DSP under suspension on bribery charge

April 19, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Economics Offences Wing (EOW) has placed under suspension Deputy Superintendent of Police Kabilan, who is investigating alleged fraud by a finance company, which has cheated over 84,000 investors.

The EOW officers, as part of investigation into a financial scam involving LNS International Financial Services, had raided 31 locations and kept on hold movable and immovable assets of the accused to the tune of ₹151 crore.

A senior officer of the EOW said one of the accused in the scam had alleged that the DSP had taken a bribe of ₹32 lakh. Based on this input, an internal investigation was carried out and it was found the allegations of the bribe to be true and so the police officer has been suspended. The department has recommended to the State government to take appropriate action against the police officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The EOW has handed over the investigation of the finance cheating scam to a senior officer.