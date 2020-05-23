Chennai

Environmentalist Foundation of India holds sessions on digital platforms

The organisation has been holding hour-long sessions on several eco-friendly solutions, including kitchen and terrace gardens, e-waste recycling, waste management at home and how to make home-based chemical free detergents

During the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), an environment conservation group, is holding sessions through digital platforms to encourage eco-volunteering at the household level.

While field volunteering activities have been stopped, the EFI plans to resume restoration of water bodies in western and southern parts of the city from next week. It was decided to host sessions on eco-friendly solutions to encourage people to spare their time for environmental conservation.

The organisation has been holding hour-long sessions on several eco-friendly solutions, including kitchen and terrace gardens, e-waste recycling, waste management at home and how to make home-based chemical free detergents.

EFI founder Arun Krishnamurthy said, “We found that sewage load and air contaminants deposition in water bodies have reduced drastically since the lockdown. If people could adopt eco-friendly measures, it will help sustain environmental conservation better.”

As of now, the sessions are held for large groups, including corporates, schools and colleges and residents welfare associations. Each session has nearly 150-200 participants and quiz contests for students. The next session would begin from May 27 and there are plans to host sessions for individual participants from June 5.

From next week, activities to restore 14 water bodies in Ambattur, Thiruverkadu, Velachery and Tambaram would resume with machinery. The organisation had stopped maintenance activities due to restrictions and to ensure the safety of workers. “Dumping of solid waste in water bodies has dropped by 70% in the past two months. Water bodies are recovering faster during the lockdown. We plan to postpone all field volunteering activities till September. People can reach us through indiaenvironment.org,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 2:52:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/environmentalist-foundation-of-india-holds-sessions-on-digital-platforms/article31657351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY