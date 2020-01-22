‘Environmental clearance must before starting project’

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in a recent order, insisted on getting the necessary environmental clearance (EC) before starting construction projects.

In two recent orders, it came down heavily on two construction agencies based on petitions that they had not received EC before proceeding with construction. In one instance, a private builder in Chennai was restrained from proceeding with constructing a 27-storey apartment complex in Tondiarpet.

In the second instance, the NGT imposed a fine of ₹8 crore on a builder in Coimbatore.

In the first, a case was filed against Voora Property Developers claiming the builder had proceeded without obtaining EC.

The tribunal observed: “As per the EIA notification, 2006, the project cannot proceed without getting prior environmental clearance except to the extent of construction of temporary fencing and some temporary sheds for the guards. The photographs show that foundation work has been done without getting EC,” the bench said.

Hefty penalty

The NGT imposed a fine of ₹8 crore on a builder as environmental damages for constructing 340 residential flats in Keeranathan village in Coimbatore without obtaining EC, and ordered KGISL Technologies and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd to deposit the money with the Central Pollution Control Board within two months.