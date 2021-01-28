Environment study sought for harbour

Activists have called for cancellation of the public hearing scheduled for Friday with regard to the construction of a fishing harbour at Alambarai in Chengalpattu district until an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was carried out for the project.
They said any meaningful public hearing was possible only after the EIA report was available.
M. Yuvan, an avian expert, said the proposed harbour at Kazhiveli lagoon was in the Important Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Area. The area attracts 80 species of migratory birds, including plovers, terns, gulls, sandpipers and so on.
A harbour project in such a sensitive area required a comprehensive environmental impact assessment, said K. Saravanan of the Coastal Resource Centre, Chennai. “The proposed fishing harbour will cater primarily to largescale mechanised fishery. Increasing the depth would hurt the livelihood of the small fisherfolk who use both motorised and non-motorised boats,” said Sathish Kumar from Alambarai.
Two breakwaters of 600 m and 400 m length had been proposed at the fishing harbour. These could cause sea-erosion and even damage the nearby Alambarai Fort, they added.
