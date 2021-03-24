Environment Monitoring and Action Initiating invites applications for house sparrow population survey

CHENNAI

24 March 2021 01:20 IST

The trust for Environment Monitoring and Action Initiating (EMAI) has launched ‘Race to Spot our Sparrows’ drive, wherein participants would identify sparrows in their area, take photographs and share it with the organisation.

This initiative is aimed at making sparrow conservation in the city a community-driven activity that creates awareness and urges action. With several volunteers, more areas can be covered to get an indicative size of the sparrow population and distribution, said T. Murugavel, EMAI’s project coordinator.

The organisation periodically conducts surveys on house sparrow population. It was revealed that they still thrive in areas such as parts of north Chennai like Tiruvottiyur and Red Hills, Mylapore, Thiruvanmiyur, Porur, Choolaimedu, and Aminjikarai. For furhter details, mail projectemai@gmail.com, said a press release.

