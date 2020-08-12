Environment clearance for thermal plant extended

‘39% construction of project has been completed’

The Environment Ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee has recommended extension of the environment clearance granted to the Udangudi supercritical imported coal based thermal power plant for a period of three years.

The committee has recommended the extension of the EC till October 13, 2023 after the project proponent Udangudi Power Corporation Ltd sought an extension.

The company said physical progress of the thermal power plant that was initially proposed to be 2 x 800 MW and was later revised to 2 x 660 MW, has been completed up to 39%. “An amount of ₹7,359 crore has been spent till date towards construction, out of total revised project cost of ₹13,076.70 crore.”

Funds earmarked

“Further, funds have been earmarked for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) installation to meet revised emission norms,” the company said.

It further informed the committee that quotations have been received for FGD installation and evaluation of techno-commercial bids was under process and expected to place the orders by October 2020.

“The completion of project construction activities and the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the first unit is expected by May 2023. The COD of the second unit is expected by June, 2023,” the company said and sought and extension of the EC that is set to expire on October 14, 2020.