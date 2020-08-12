Environment clearance for thermal plant extended

The Environment Ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee has recommended extension of the environment clearance granted to the Udangudi supercritical imported coal based thermal power plant for a period of three years.
The committee has recommended the extension of the EC till October 13, 2023 after the project proponent Udangudi Power Corporation Ltd sought an extension.
The company said physical progress of the thermal power plant that was initially proposed to be 2 x 800 MW and was later revised to 2 x 660 MW, has been completed up to 39%. “An amount of ₹7,359 crore has been spent till date towards construction, out of total revised project cost of ₹13,076.70 crore.”
Funds earmarked
“Further, funds have been earmarked for Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) installation to meet revised emission norms,” the company said.
It further informed the committee that quotations have been received for FGD installation and evaluation of techno-commercial bids was under process and expected to place the orders by October 2020.
“The completion of project construction activities and the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the first unit is expected by May 2023. The COD of the second unit is expected by June, 2023,” the company said and sought and extension of the EC that is set to expire on October 14, 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath