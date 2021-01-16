Entry into parks, beaches prohibited during Kaanum Pongal

The city police said that entry to places such as the Guindy National Park and Marina, Elliot’s and Mamallapuram among other beaches would be prohibited on the day of Kaanum Pongal and appealed to the people not to gather in public places.
The State government had issued an order stating that during Pongal holidays, there was a possibility of COVID-19 spreading in areas frequented by the people. Hence, to avoid the spread of infection, the places will be closed between January 15 and 17 for the people, the order said.
Following orders from the government, the city police have made elaborate arrangements to prevent revellers from entering beaches. Approach roads have been blocked near the Marina and Elliot’s beaches, and police personnel with patrol vehicles deployed for bandobust duties.
Wooden barricades have been erected on the beach sands in Neelankarai, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam and Kanathur areas. Vigil has been tightened in these areas.
City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal urged the people to cooperate as they did during New Year’s eve. A special team has been formed to monitor and prevent gatherings on beaches, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath