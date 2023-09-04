Entry fees to Vandalur Zoo and three other places to be increased

September 04, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Entry ticket fee for the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur, will be increased to ₹200.

As per a government order issued on September 4, ticket rates for four zoos in Tamil Nadu — Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur; Guindy Children’s Park; Kurumbapatti Zoological Park, Salem; and Amirthi Zoo, Vellore, are to be revised.

Last revised in 2020, the entry ticket for an adult at AAZP costs ₹115, inclusive of camera and convenience charges. This price is proposed to be revised to ₹200. The fee for battery-operated vehicles is proposed to be increased from ₹100 to ₹150.

For foreigners, who now pay ₹515 to enter AAZP, the fee will be reduced to ₹200, the same fee as Indians. Vehicle charges for lion and deer safari are proposed to be increased to ₹150 for adults.

Parking charges will not be on hourly basis as per the revised norms. While charges for bicycles have been scrapped, for two-wheelers, the price is proposed to be increased to a flat rate of ₹40. Car parking charge will be ₹150.

The entry will be free for persons with disabilities at the Vandalur zoo.

Entry fee for Children’s Park at Guindy for adults is likely to be increased from ₹40 to ₹60. Charge for video cameras, which is ₹200 now, will be doubled.

“All the four zoos are primarily functioning based on the revenue generated through entry fee collection. The revenue is being utilized to meet out the expenditure towards feed, wages, essential and mandatory maintenance and other development works,” an official release said.

Srinivas R. Reddy, Chief Wildlife Warden, told The Hindu that it has not been decided as to when the revised rates will be implemented. “The revised charges may be applied from October 1,” he said.