ADVERTISEMENT

Entry fee, safari fare at Vandalur zoo set to be increased

July 24, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The charge for travelling around the zoo is likely to be increased to ₹1,550 per family; the entry is likely to be increased from ₹100 to ₹200 to meet the growing cost of maintenance, besides the salaries to the staff

Geetha Srimathi

The 602-hectare Vandalur zoo attracts about 10,000 visitors on the weekends. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Entry tickets to Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, will soon cost more. A proposal to increase the fees has been sent to the authorities concerned and an official order is expected to be released soon, said officials in the Forest Department.

The entry fee, which is about ₹100 now, is proposed to be increased to ₹200, according to sources. The 602-hectare zoological park attracts over 2,500 visitors daily on an average. On the weekends, the number goes up to 10,000. The increase in user fees is proposed to meet the rising cost of maintenance at the zoo which has over 2,000 animals and also to meet the wage bill of the staff, said officials.

At present, battery-operated and other vehicles take the adults around the zoo for ₹100 per head. For children, the charges are ₹50. The charge for travelling around the zoo will be increased to ₹1,550 per family, sources said. The current charge for lion and deer safari, which has not been reopened yet, are ₹100 and ₹60 for adults and children respectively. These charges are likely to be increased as the zoo management is planning to introduce air-conditioned vehicles, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US