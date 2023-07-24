Entry fee, safari fare at Vandalur zoo set to be increased

July 24, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Entry tickets to Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, will soon cost more. A proposal to increase the fees has been sent to the authorities concerned and an official order is expected to be released soon, said officials in the Forest Department.

The entry fee, which is about ₹100 now, is proposed to be increased to ₹200, according to sources. The 602-hectare zoological park attracts over 2,500 visitors daily on an average. On the weekends, the number goes up to 10,000. The increase in user fees is proposed to meet the rising cost of maintenance at the zoo which has over 2,000 animals and also to meet the wage bill of the staff, said officials.

At present, battery-operated and other vehicles take the adults around the zoo for ₹100 per head. For children, the charges are ₹50. The charge for travelling around the zoo will be increased to ₹1,550 per family, sources said. The current charge for lion and deer safari, which has not been reopened yet, are ₹100 and ₹60 for adults and children respectively. These charges are likely to be increased as the zoo management is planning to introduce air-conditioned vehicles, sources added.