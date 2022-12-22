Entries open for latest edition of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest

December 22, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

For the third year in a row, The Hindu will conduct its annual ‘Margazhi Music Contest’ for young Indian classical musicians in both Carnatic and Hindustani styles. The event, which is held online, is for classical vocalists, instrumentalists and percussionists aged up to 40.

The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest will be held for three categories – children (up to 12 years), juniors (13-19 years) and seniors (20-40 years). Contestants can send in entries under the vocal or instrumental categories under the Carnatic and Hindustani styles. For Carnatic vocal/instrumental, the entries can be the krithi of any composer and for Hindustani – Khayal (Chotta), Tharana, Bhajan/Abhang and Tumri.

For vocal/instrumental Thukkada, solo rendition of compositions of saints, including Annamacharya, Purandaradasa, Bhadrachala Ramadasa, Sadasiva Brahmendra, Meerabai, Kabirdas, Surdas, Tulsidas, Jayadeva and others, Tamil pieces like Thevaram, Thiruppavai, Thiruppugazh and compositions of Subramanya Bharathi and others or Tillanas, Padams, Javalis, Bhajans, Abhangs and similar semi-classical compositions can be sent in. Under the percussion category, a solo performance of one tala of your choice can be recorded and uploaded.

Those who wish to participate must send in their entries before January 2, 2023. A jury of experts in the arts will judge the entries and choose the winners. Only one 5-minute-long entry will be permitted per participant. If the same contestant sends in entries under two categories or more, only the first one will be accepted. Participants can upload their videos to their Google Drive and register at https://bit.ly/THMMC22 or scan the QR Code. Indian Oil Corporation Limited will be the co-sponsors for the event.