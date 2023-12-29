ADVERTISEMENT

Entries open for fourth edition of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest

December 29, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The submission deadline is January 13, and participants are allowed only one five-minute entry across three categories

The Hindu Bureau

Video entries have been invited for the fourth edition of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest for classical vocalists, instrumentalists, and percussionists.

The contest will be held for the categories – Carnatic vocals, Hindustani vocals, and Carnatic instrumental – and across age groups – children (below 12 years), juniors (13-19 years), and seniors (20-40 years).

The entries must contain the name of the composition, its composer, and ragam and thalam for both Carnatic and Hindustani pieces. Only one five-minute entry will be permitted per participant. If a contestant sends in entries under two or more categories, only the first one will be considered for the contest. The submission deadline is January 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants can record and upload their video entries here or scan the QR code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US