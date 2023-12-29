Entries open for fourth edition of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest

December 29, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Video entries have been invited for the fourth edition of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest for classical vocalists, instrumentalists, and percussionists.

The contest will be held for the categories – Carnatic vocals, Hindustani vocals, and Carnatic instrumental – and across age groups – children (below 12 years), juniors (13-19 years), and seniors (20-40 years).

The entries must contain the name of the composition, its composer, and ragam and thalam for both Carnatic and Hindustani pieces. Only one five-minute entry will be permitted per participant. If a contestant sends in entries under two or more categories, only the first one will be considered for the contest. The submission deadline is January 13.

Participants can record and upload their video entries here or scan the QR code.

