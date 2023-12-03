Entries open for bl Boardroom Challenge

December 03, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Entries are open for the businessline Boardroom Challenge 2023, a challenge event for B-school students. An online test, which is the first round of this competition, is open for registration till December 6 on www.blboardroomchallenge.in. There is no test fee.

The bl Boardroom Challenge will have three stages — a preliminary round, city-specific semi-finals, and a grand finale. The decision-making skills and teamwork abilities of the students will be tested in an online psychometric test in the preliminary round. Sixty minutes will be given to each team to answer 20 questions and one representative from each team will take the test. The teams which perform the best will qualify to the semi-final round.

Virtual event

Shortlisted teams from seven cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune — will take part in the semi-final round which will be held virtually. The winner of semi-final from each of these cities will participate in the grand finale that too will be a virtual event and the winner will get ₹1 lakh. The second and third place will receive ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the pandemic, the blBoardroom Challenge has been held as an entirely online event. The 2023 edition of the event is sponsored by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, and Brand Vectors and executive coach Siva Kumar are the knowledge partners. For the semi-final rounds, Vishwadeep Kuila, founder of Brand Vectors, will draw up the case challenge and will be a member of the jury too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.