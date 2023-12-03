HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Entries open for bl Boardroom Challenge

It will have three stages — a preliminary round, city-specific semi-finals, and a grand finale.

December 03, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shortlisted teams from seven cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune — will take part in the semi-final round which will be held virtually.

Shortlisted teams from seven cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune — will take part in the semi-final round which will be held virtually.

Entries are open for the businessline Boardroom Challenge 2023, a challenge event for B-school students. An online test, which is the first round of this competition, is open for registration till December 6 on www.blboardroomchallenge.in. There is no test fee.

The bl Boardroom Challenge will have three stages — a preliminary round, city-specific semi-finals, and a grand finale. The decision-making skills and teamwork abilities of the students will be tested in an online psychometric test in the preliminary round. Sixty minutes will be given to each team to answer 20 questions and one representative from each team will take the test. The teams which perform the best will qualify to the semi-final round.

Virtual event

Shortlisted teams from seven cities — Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune — will take part in the semi-final round which will be held virtually. The winner of semi-final from each of these cities will participate in the grand finale that too will be a virtual event and the winner will get ₹1 lakh. The second and third place will receive ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

Ever since the pandemic, the blBoardroom Challenge has been held as an entirely online event. The 2023 edition of the event is sponsored by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, and Brand Vectors and executive coach Siva Kumar are the knowledge partners. For the semi-final rounds, Vishwadeep Kuila, founder of Brand Vectors, will draw up the case challenge and will be a member of the jury too.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.