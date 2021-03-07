Entries invited for The Hindu Young World painting contest

March 10 is last date to send entries

JSW Paints, in association with The Hindu Young World, is organising the Futurescapes Painting Competition 2021 for budding artists from Classes III to XII. The competition is open to students in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and will have a preliminary round and a finale.

Sub-junior category participants from Classes III to V can paint on topics “Dream Home”, “Family Picnic” or “My Favourite Animal”. For junior category participants who are from Classes VI to VIII, the topics given are “Favourite Festival”, “Fun with family”, or “Wildlife safari”. Students of Classes IX to XII who will be a part of the senior category have been given the topics “Colours of India”, “Family Vacation”, or “Clean and Green India”.

Participants are free to use watercolor, crayons, or colour pencils, and can use sketch pens only for outline purposes. Every participant can submit only one painting and submissions without the unique registration number will not be accepted.

Following the mandatory online registration, participants are required to upload a clear scanned copy of their artwork and generate a Unique Registration Number. The physical copy of the drawing should be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu, which participants are required to choose during the registration process based on their location. The last date for sending entries is March 10 and participants who qualify for the finale will be intimated with details through their registered email ID.

For detailed on registration process and the competition, participants can log on to www.ywc. thehindu.com/jswpaints

In case of any clarifications, students or parents can call the toll-free number 1800-102-1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or can reach out to Rashmi at 9841318999.