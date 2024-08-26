ADVERTISEMENT

Entries invited for The Hindu Downtown’s ‘Maya Kannan’ contest

Published - August 26, 2024 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

It is open for children aged three to eight, who must dress up as Krishna or Radha and dance, sing, or recite slokas in praise of the deity. The last day to enter is August 29

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Downtown is organising ‘Maya Kannan’ – Janmashtami Contest 2024 for children to bring back the festive spirit to the neighbourhood. The contest is open for children aged three to eight, who must dress up as Krishna or Radha and dance, sing, or recite slokas in praise of the deity. The last day to enter is August 29.

The title partner for the event is Gopuram Turmeric Powder and Kumkum, and the event is co-presented by Mangaldeep Premium Quality Incense. While the food partner is Madras Coffee House, the venue partner is Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Vadapalani. The water partner is Repute Water. The sponsors for the gifts are Aachi Masala, Ark Eventz, Brooks Musicals, Medimix, P.S. Tamarind, RAS Chekku Oil, Amman Saarees, and Vivekanandha Sarees.

To register for the event, scan the QR code or visit https://newsth.live/MYK2024CH. A one or two-minute video and picture of the child’s performance must be uploaded on the microsite. For more details, contact 91 9841298938/8148748183.

