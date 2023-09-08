HamberMenu
Entries invited for Tamil films of Chennai International Film Festival

September 08, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Entries have been invited for the Tamil feature film competition of the 21st Chennai International Film Festival. The festival will be from December 14 to 21, according to a press release. The films which are censored between October 16, 2022 and October 15, 2023 will be eligible for selection. The last date to submit entries is November 7. The form has to be submitted along with a pen drive along with a copy of the film with English subtitles, the release said. The entry forms are available at www.icaf.in and also with Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation Office, Cathedral Garden Road, Chennai. For details, call 9840151956.

