Entries invited for JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2022

JSW Paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2022 in association with The HinduYoung World is conducting a painting competition for schoolchildren across the country.

The students can participate in three categories and the competition will have a preliminary round, zonal round and national finale.

Students of Classes III to V can participate in the sub-junior category and the topics for them for the prelims are “Save Nature” or “Tourism in India.” For Classes VI to VIII in the junior category, the topics are “India — the land of culture” and “gender equality”. For the senior classes category of students from Classes IX to XII, the topics are “My vision for India in 2050” or “preserve our wildlife”.

Participants can choose any one of the above topics as per their category and paint on an A3 white drawing sheet (size 11.7 x 16.5 inches). They have to log on to ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints and complete registration, following which they need to upload a clear scanned copy of their painting, and generate a Unique Registration Number.

On their drawing sheets, the participants should write their Unique Registration Number and topic on the front page and their name, class, school name (with branch), city, State, category, parent’s name, registered email ID and mobile number on the back. The physical drawing will have to be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu, as chosen during the online registration process. ‘JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition 2022’ should be mentioned on the envelope.

The last date for online registration is February 28 and the painting should reach The Hindu office on or before March 3.

In case of any queries or clarifications, students or parents can call the toll-free number 1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In case of wanting to conduct this competition in school, persons can contact the SPOC for their city- Chennai 9841318999 (Rashmi Sunil), Puducherry 9789069672 (N. Hariharan), Coimbatore 9003913286 (R. Amarnath), Madurai 9786427723 (S. Narayanan), Tiruchi 9443180834 (K. Venkatesan), and Salem 9843420401 (G. Sathish Kumar).