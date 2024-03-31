Entries invited for Advertising Club of Madras awards

March 31, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Advertising Club of Madras has announced 42nd MADDYs 2024, a platform to recognise innovative advertising agencies.

“Recognising the ever-evolving advertising landscape, the Ad Club Madras has expanded the award categories (146) to encompass the latest trends and innovations, and to ensure a more inclusive platform that celebrates excellence across all facets of advertising,” a press note from the club said. The awards are categorised as ‘Creative’, ‘Digital’, ‘Media’, and ‘Unpublished’.

Two new titles — Digital Agency Of The Year and Client Of The Year — are being introduced. Early bird entries close on March 31, 2024.

Information about the revamped categories and entry guidelines will be available on https://adclubmadras.com/maddys2024/

