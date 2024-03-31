GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Entries invited for Advertising Club of Madras awards

March 31, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Advertising Club of Madras has announced 42nd MADDYs 2024, a platform to recognise innovative advertising agencies.

“Recognising the ever-evolving advertising landscape, the Ad Club Madras has expanded the award categories (146) to encompass the latest trends and innovations, and to ensure a more inclusive platform that celebrates excellence across all facets of advertising,” a press note from the club said. The awards are categorised as ‘Creative’, ‘Digital’, ‘Media’, and ‘Unpublished’.

Two new titles — Digital Agency Of The Year and Client Of The Year — are being introduced. Early bird entries close on March 31, 2024.

Information about the revamped categories and entry guidelines will be available on https://adclubmadras.com/maddys2024/

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.