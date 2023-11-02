Entries invited for 4th edition of Chennai Photo Biennale Photo Awards

November 02, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) Foundation has invited entries for the 4th edition of the CPB Photo Awards, which was established to recognise and celebrate excellence in photography in India. Entries can be sent in from November 5 to January 5, 2024. The awards will be presented in various categories, including news and current affairs, climate, environment, and conservation, and nature and wildlife. The awards are supported by Sidhant Khanna, Emami Art, Nazar Foundation, Shared Ecologies, The Leela Palace (hospitality partner), and The Hindu (media partner).

For further details, visit the official website here.

