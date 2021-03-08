Chennai

Entrepreneurship programme for SHGs

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) and the Puthiya Thalaimurai Foundation on Sunday organised an entrepreneurship orientation at Orathur village for self-help groups, on areca plates and spirulina production.

A release said the event was organised as part of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan initiative, through which the institute has adopted Orathur and seven other villages in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts..

More than 100 people from all these villages participated in the event, the release said.

