Entrepreneurs should always aim for the long term: Harish Bhat

An entrepreneur has to aspire to be like a butterfly to fly high and be future ready, and the country needs more such entrepreneurs if it wishes to be a 5-trillion economy by 2030, said Vineet Nayar, Founder-Chairman, Sampark Foundation.

Delivering his keynote speech at the 12th edition of TiECON Chennai 2019, that was attended by over 1,400 delegates, he added that five formulas that could potentially inspire every entrepreneur — take chances, irrational expectations, conviction in the ideas, always chase the dream and the realisation that one cannot do everything alone.

Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, said: “India is a land of huge opportunities and entrepreneurs should always aim for the long term and not let the current short term cyclical events such as the slow down impact their plan.”

The conference was organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Chennai and had a panel discussion with the young generation entrepreneurs of Chennai — Manu Ranjith, managing director and founder of C.K.’s Bakery, Sanjay Dasari, co-founder of WayCool Foods & Products Pvt. Ltd, and Abinav Raja, co-founder of LYNK Logistics, on the topic of ‘Romancing the Unexplored’. The three entrepreneurs spoke about the various challenges they faced while convincing their families before getting into their own business.

In the second discussion, Sathish Kumar, managing director of Milky Mist, explained how a “bootstrapped branded business of scale with a slew of dairy products” can be built from a tier 2 town using debt financing without external capital. He spoke about how lack of formal education need not be a handicap in an entrepreneurial journey.