Entrepreneurs’ conclave to be held on Friday

Students of Bala Vidya Mandir (BVM) will organise ‘BVM Young Entrepreneurs’ Conclave’ on Friday, as part of the school’s ongoing initiatives to nurture entrepreneurial skills.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, R. Srinivasa Raghavan, principal, Bala Vidya Mandir, said the conclave would be a knowledge disseminating seminar, with several eminent speakers delivering talks on topics related to entrepreneurship.“The conclave is fully organised by students, with us just mentoring them,” he said.

The conclave is part the school’s initiative launched four years ago, that made entrepreneurial training a part of its curriculum. “There is no grading or evaluation for this, so students enjoy this without any pressure,” he said. Cosmetics, culinary and handicraft products, created by the students, were later sold by them through the Young Entrepreneurs Bazaar, organised in the school periodically. With a lot of focus on entrepreneurship in the present scenario, the school wanted to provide exposure to them at the earliest, the principal added.

S.N. Padmaja, Victory Insights, who serves as a consultant to the school for the initiative, said over 700 students from other schools and colleges had registered to attend the conclave.