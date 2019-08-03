Entrepreneur jumps to his death in Kilpauk

A 48-year-old entrepreneur jumped to his death from the third floor of a residential apartment complex in Kilpauk on Friday.
The victim has been identified as Devender Mehta. He lived with his family in an apartment on Thambusamy Street, Kilpauk. Mr. Mehta, who was active in the online trading of shares and other businesses, had incurred a huge loss.
According to the police, he left a suicide note explaining the circumstances which led him to take the extreme step.
The neighbours alerted the police after the incident took place.
They rushed him to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
