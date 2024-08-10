Entrance exams serve only individuals, not society, says T.N. planning commission member

The entrance exams such as the The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test serve only the individualistic purpose and not for the betterment of the society, said J. Amalorpavanathan of Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission at a seminar in Chennai on Saturday.

Speaking at the seminar on NEET & NEP 2020: Challenges for Tamil Nadu, organised by the State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) he said, “Young men and women should be allowed to play and learn as much as possible but the entrance exams take that away. If a boy is enrolled into coaching classes, what will he contribute to society?” Stating that NEET was formulated to further the goals of the education, R. Venkatesh, business advisor, Breakthrough Science Society, said, “Whether the person qualifies or not should be based on understanding and what has been learnt through education but that system has now been abolished.”

General secretary, SPCSS-TN, P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, said: “The National Education Policy 2020 is designed for the Union government to usurp the powers of the States and reduce the State government to an agency for implementing the policies of the Centre.” Further the SPCSS-TN passed five resolutions which included abolition of NEET, filling up the teacher vacancies and adoption of the State Education Policy that was submitted to the Chief Minister.

STEM trainer and physics teacher K. Ravi Kumar, president of SPCSS-TN P. Ratnasabapathy and other members were also present at the event.