Enthusiastic response for 13th edition of The Hindu Downtown’s Kolu Kondattam in Chennai

The event was held to commemorate Navarathri season and people were given a platform to display their aesthetic sense through their kolus

November 06, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The contest was conducted in five zones of the city — Adyar, Anna Nagar, Mylapore, T Nagar and Tambaram and the winners were felicitated at Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Vadapalani.

Several people took part in the 13th edition of the Kolu Kondattam organised by The Hindu Downtown that concluded on Saturday.

In the event which was held to commemorate Navarathri season, people are given a platform to display their aesthetic sense through their kolus, according to a press release. The contest was conducted in five zones in the city — Adyar, Anna Nagar, Mylapore, T Nagar and Tambaram. The winners of the contest were felicitated at Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Vadapalani.

The winners were Vaishnavi Arulmurugan (Adyar), Kala Nagarajan (Anna Nagar), Vijayalakshmi Sailapathi (Mylapore), Bhanumathi S (T Nagar) and Mythili Nithyanand (Tambaram), the first runners up were Nandhini Arun (Adyar), K Shanthi Kannan (Anna Nagar), Vasantha Veerappan (Mylapore), Nirmala Jaisankar (T Nagar) and Sripriya Rajagopalan (Tambaram). The second runners up for the contest include Jayasri Ravi (Adyar), Karthic R (Anna Nagar), Shalini (Anna Nagar), Harithra Devi G (Mylapore), Radhika Chandrasekar (T Nagar) and B Santhi (Tambaram).

Ananth Padmanabhan, chairman, NAC Jewellers, and K. S. Natarajan, principal of Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School presided over the event.

NAC Jewellers was the title sponsor for the event and it was powered by ITC Mangaldeep, in association with Coir-on. The associate sponsors, include Gopuram Products, Rajamanicka Mudaliyar and Kanchipuram Arignar Anna Silk Cooperative Society. Aachi Masala, NAGA products, P.S.Tamarind, Maestro Multi Cooker Electric, Cotton House, Home One, Viveks, Vivekananda Sarees, Hari Agencies, Seeman Textiles and Hanbao sponsored the gifts.

While the food partner for the event was Madras Coffee House, the venue partner was Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Vadapalani.

