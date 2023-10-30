Ensuring greater access to Chitlapakkam lake

October 30, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Recently, wheelchair user Sathish Kumar made common cause with Chitlapakkam Rising in enhancing the quality of people-facilities around the lake. Together, they undertook an audit of the Chitlapakkam Lake with the objective of assessing its accessibility quotient.

“The lake is being restored by the Water Resources Department and I thought this would be an ideal time to suggest features that would make it more accessible,” says Sathish, a member of Disability Rights Alliance.

A resident of Gowriwakkam, Sathish says making the lake disabled-friendly will give him and many others an added reason to be outdoors. There are no specific guidelines for making lakes accessible but the design and specifications prescribed by the Government of India for all public spaces should have currency here as well, says Sathish.

“We suggested that a ramp be created at the northern entrance of the lake, and also a separate space for parking vehicles of persons with disabilities,” says Sathish.

Wheelchairs need to be stationed at the lake, he says.

Currently, the space set aside as children’s play area is yet to be designed and Sathish feels the department should incorporate some learning from the inclusive parks at Kotturpuram and Santhome.

“I could not visit the washrooms as they were locked and the pathway leading to it was not accessible, which is also a suggestion we made,” says Sathish.

Tactile display board, performance area with ramps, chairs along the walkway and drinking water facility are among other suggestions made by the team.

Sunil Jayaraman, core volunteer, Chitlapakkam Rising, says they have been working with Government departments ever since the eco-restoration work of the lake began in 2019. “We had suggested many accessible features and some of them have been incorporated, like the ramp on the entrance being disabled-friendly,” says Sunil, adding that they would be following up with the departments to include the new suggestions as well.

The nitty gritty of audit work

Any audit should have a minimum of four members in the team, each assigned a task such as jotting down notes, collecting feedback from visitors, taking measurements and validating it.

“If it is specific to accessibility then make sure persons with disabilities are involved,” says P. Rajasekharan, co-founder, v-shesh, an empanelled access auditor with Government of India’s Accessible India Campaign.

To get an audit noticed by various stakeholders it is important to document it professionally with photographs and videos. “Bring out the expected standards public spaces are required to adhere to,” says Rajasekharan, whose firm has worked with the Tourism Department and Chennai Metro Rail Limited on such projects.

Have the draft audit endorsed by community groups as that will draw the attention of ward members and officials, he adds.

Besides, it is good practice to inform the department concerned while planning an audit as well as to ask them to join the audit.

Before sharing the final audit report, the team must discuss high priority concerns that need to be addressed first.

Rajasekharan says whenever action is taken after an audit, it must be duly acknowledged. “Whether it is taking up an engineering audit of stormwater drains or a street accessibility, make sure checklists are prepared,” he adds.

