Ensured fair, transparent, rule-based administration, says outgoing Madras University Vice Chancellor

The Academic Council meeting at University of Madras on Saturday, the last to be chaired by outgoing Vice-Chancellor P. Duraisamy, whose tenure ends in May, turned out to be a meeting to predominantly recollect the key highlights and achievements during his tenure.

In his introductory remarks, the V-C said that he was committed to enhancing the quality of teaching and research and in providing “fair, transparent and rule-based administration by strict adherence to acts, statutes and regulations.”

He listed improvement in the university’s ranking in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), an increase in student enrolment in post-graduate programmes by 11 %, the introduction of new programmes, reforms in examinations and evaluations, streamlining admissions and evaluation of research programmes, and moving towards paperless administration as somekey achievements.

Many members of the Academic Council, who spoke later, lauded the V-C on his achievements, particularly in handling the financial crunch faced by the university. “Despite the financial crunch, the V-C ensured that the corpus fund of the university was never touched, which was a good sign of administration,” one of the members said.

The members appreciated the V-C for addressing the grievances of students and the staff with earnestness. Pointing out that the women’s hostel in Guindy campus was in bad shape earlier, Rita John, Professor and Head, Department of Theoretical Physics, thanked the V-C for swiftly addressing the infrastructure-related issues.