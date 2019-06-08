Ensure water supply to every consumer, says TWAD

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board has directed all field-level officials to take necessary steps on a war-footing to ensure that water is supplied to tail-end consumers.

The decision to take urgent measures to maintain proper supply of water throughout the State except Chennai (which is being taken care of by the CMWSSB) was taken at a video-conference meeting organised by TWAD on Friday.

In the meeting chaired by TWAD Board Managing Director C.N. Mahesvaran, with all field officials, issues of present availability, storage capacity and infrastructure capacity were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the officials were advised to effect water supply to all consumers and carry out SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threat) analysis in the 556 Comprehensive Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) areas.

Water shortage

In a press release issued by TWAD, several reasons apart from a bad monsoon were stated as causes for the State experiencing water shortage.

The State, unlike other northern States, does not have any perennial river source which could help replenish water sources in the 16 river basins. Thamiraparani is the only river basin that has a water source.

As the State also falls in the rain shadow region, there has been a deficiency in receiving rains from southwest monsoon for the last two years.

The TWAD board, under such constraints, has appealed to consumers, non-governmental organisations and corporates to come forward and execute rainwater harvesting structures on a mission mode.