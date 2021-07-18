Ensure transparency in awarding tenders, MNM urges govt.

CHENNAI

18 July 2021 00:59 IST

Arappor Iyakkam alleged that bidders blocked from depositing EMD in Corporation

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president A.G. Mourya on Saturday said the State government should not follow in the footsteps of the previous government and should be transparent when it comes to awarding government tenders. His statement comes in the wake of anti-corruption group Arappor Iyakkam alleging that many were prevented from making tender deposits in the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Arappor Iyakkam alleged that similar scenes that played out during the AIADMK regime were seen under the DMK government as well in the Corporation.

“Not even a week has passed since the Corporation Commissioner said that EMD (deposit) will be allowed to be paid online, those who came to drop it in the box were prevented by goons. Those who managed to do so were deemed as rejected stating that they did not pay it,” a tweet from Arappor Iyakkam said. The State government should look into the issue.

Advertising

Advertising

“Arappor Iyakkam is doing a good job. I have been supporting them online. Party will not stay away from these issues,” he said. “Tender Transparency Act is already there. The law should be adhered to. The State government should definitely look into the allegation. The new government should not follow in the footsteps of the previous government,” Mr. Mourya added.