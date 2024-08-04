ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure the safety and livelihood of Tamil fishermen: TMC chief Vasan tells Centre

Published - August 04, 2024 05:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan urges the Center to hold talks with Sri Lanka after the mid-sea arrest fishermen from Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress President G. K. Vasan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on August 4 condemned the mid-sea arrest of four fishermen from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and urged the Union government to take measures to ensure the safety and livelihood of Tamil fishermen.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the Sri Lankan Navy arrested four fishermen from Jegathapattinam in Pudukottai district on charges of allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and poaching into Sri Lankan waters.

“The entire fishermen community is facing livelihood challenges because of the Sri Lankan Navy, which has been involved in attacking fishermen and apprehending their vessels mid-sea. These incidents should stop immediately and the Union government should hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to ensure the safety and livelihood of Tamil fishermen,” he added.

CONNECT WITH US