Ensure that cybercrime victims get back lost money, says DGP

Published - September 26, 2024 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

Director-General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday asked Cyber Crime Wing officials to investigate their cases effectively, and arrest the culprits, to ensure that the amount lost by the public is returned to them at the earliest.

Mr. Jiwal inaugurated a one-day review meeting and training programme at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday. Highlighting various trends of cybercrimes, Additional Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing Sandeep Mittal issued general guidelines on investigation.

Experts from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), New Delhi shared their initiatives on various platforms.. The officials were encouraged to raise awareness of cybercrimes among the public through programmes, cyber clubs and cyber volunteers. The cases registered by Cyber Crime Police Stations were reviewed and the commendable works of various stations were recognised.

