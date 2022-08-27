Ensure smooth conduct of Vinayaka Chaturthi: police

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, the police on Friday convened a meeting with the organisers of the Vinayaka idol installations and processions to enable the smooth conduct of the festival. The idols are likely to be installed from August 31.

The meeting was held at the City Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery and was presided over by Additional Commissioners of Police T.S. Anbu, Prem Anand Sinha and other officials. The functionaries of the Hindu Munnani, the Bharath Hindu Munnani and other Hindu outfits participated.

The rules prescribed by the government with respect to the height of the idols and the basic safety measures displaying them in public places were conveyed to the organisers during the meeting. The police personnel sought the cooperation of the organisers for the peaceful conduct of the celebrations, sources said.

The number of locations for the installation of the idols in public places in the district have been identified. The sensitive locations have been identified and strong bandobust will be provided when the idols are taken out for immersion. Many idols will be immersed at different places on September 4.