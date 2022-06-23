‘Ensure safety of paddy at DPCs’

Special Correspondent June 23, 2022 20:39 IST

J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, has directed the officials at the direct procurement centres (DPC) to ensure that paddy bags were kept safe and did not get wet.

Two officials, a procurement officer and a billing clerk at a DPC in Vedal in Cheyyur village in Chengalpattu district, have been suspended for not laying the protective tarpaulin at the bottom. Around 300 bags of paddy at the centre were exposed to rain due to this, he pointed out. Efforts were on to send 20,000 tonnes of paddy stored in this DPC to mills for hulling, he said.