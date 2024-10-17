GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ensure safety measures are taken up in schools: Minister

Published - October 17, 2024 05:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday directed officials to ensure that the safety procedures are taken up in schools as the north east Monsoon has begun.

A review meeting was held regarding the work undertaken to ensure the safety of schools. The department had earlier directed the education officers and principals of schools to take up repair works, maintenance works and cleaning works ahead of the monsoon season to ensure that the schools remain a hygienic and safe place for the students.

According to a press release, the Public Works Department had also begun the demolition of the old buildings during the quarterly examination holidays. The Minister stated that the work should be expedited, and action should be taken on a war-footing basis. “Use of old and dilapidated buildings should be avoided,” he said.

School Education Secretary S. Madhumati, School Education Director S. Kannappan and others participated.

