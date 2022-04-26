Ensure prompt notification of leprosy cases : DPH

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has instructed all deputy directors of health services, corporation and municipal health officers to ensure prompt reporting of incidence of leprosy cases from all healthcare providers in both government and private hospitals.

In a circular issued, the DPH said leprosy is a notified disease under section 62 of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. Under section 64, every medical practitioner should give information of a notified disease with the least practicable delay to the respective local health authority, failing which, they would be be liable for penalty under section 134 (1) of the Act.

Leprosy is a disease that causes morbidity and leads to deformity if untreated. It is a major public health problem accounting for substantial morbidity and deformity. Early diagnosis and complete treatment of leprosy is the corner-stone of leprosy prevention and control strategy.