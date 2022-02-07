Ensure peace during civic polls, city police told

Shankar Jiwal holds meeting with senior officials, issues a set of guidelines

The police are gearing for Greater Chennai Corporation Council election to be held on February19 and to maintain order during campaigning by nearly 6,000 contestants who are in the fray.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said instructions had been issued to officers concerned to ensurepeace during the election.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a series of standard operating procedures for urban local bodies poll. The SEC has said that all stakeholders — political parties, candidates, campaigners, voters and authorities — involved in the election process should always be conscious of their prime duty towards public health/safety and should abide by these general instructions and other forms of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

No road show, padyatra, rally or procession would be allowed till February 11. No physical rally of political parties or probable candidates or any other group related to election is allowed. The SEC will review the situation and issue instructions. However, physical rallies during campaign period, as and when permitted after the decision of the Commission, would be conducted subject to adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Mr. Jiwal held a meeting with police officers from the rank of assistant commissioners up to additional commissioners on Sunday. He issued various instructions for peaceful conduct of the polls in the city.

‘Strict adherence’

Mr. Jiwal said: “We have instructed them to ensure strict adherence of the COVID-19 guidelines and model code of conduct. We have told them to disseminatethe message through emailand WhatsApp to the last men in the city police. Like lockdown measures, instructions are reduced into a single page and passed to all.”

"For enhancing security during campaigning, the officers have been advised to identify the places vulnerable/critical based on pollhistory or intelligence inputs as per Election Commission guidelines. They have to quickly respond to any issue or calls. We have asked them to provide visible policing by setting police pickets and check-posts depending upon the vulnerabilityof areas, " said Mr. Jiwal.

Police officers have been told to monitor the movement of contestants so as to ensure no clashes occurred. They have been advised to keep tabs on anti-social elements by effectingthe preventive arrests.