Ensure jobs for all conservancy workers, Minister tells officials

11 February 2021 01:05 IST

Velumani holds review meeting

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani on Wednesday asked officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation to ensure that all conservancy workers rendered jobless after the privatisation of solid waste management work were absorbed by the contractors.

He said this while reviewing the COVID-19 prevention and other development work carried out by the Corporation, the Rural Development Department, the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

He asked the officials to expedite the work under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project, maintenance of waterbodies and drainage work.

Mr. Velumani took stock of the progress of the project being implemented at a cost of ₹231.21 crore under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Programme by the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration and the construction of nine bus terminals in various municipalities.