ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure guests are taken care of well at TTDC properties: Minister

May 17, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Tuesday advised managers of 28 hotel properties of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to ensure that guests were taken care of well.

These properties, with a total of 845 rooms, offer discounts to persons with disabilities and senior citizens. The TTDC also offers special prices to wedding bookings in all rooms at these properties, he said. Secretary, Tourism, K. Manivasan was present during the review meeting, said an official press release.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US