Ensure guests are taken care of well at TTDC properties: Minister

May 17, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Tuesday advised managers of 28 hotel properties of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to ensure that guests were taken care of well.

These properties, with a total of 845 rooms, offer discounts to persons with disabilities and senior citizens. The TTDC also offers special prices to wedding bookings in all rooms at these properties, he said. Secretary, Tourism, K. Manivasan was present during the review meeting, said an official press release.  

