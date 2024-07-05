Ensure continuous tidal flow in Odiyur lagoon during road expansion work: NGT tells NHAI

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to halt the construction of a cofferdam from one side of Odiyur lagoon in order to allow unrestricted flow of tidal water.

Hearing an application filed by K. Saravanan on the ongoing expansion of East Coast Road for which bridge work being carried out in the Odiyur lagoon, the bench noted that originally, the cofferdam was proposed in two stages for half the width of Odiyur Lake instead of the entire width at a single stage, enabling the free flow of natural tidal water.

Initially, the NHAI commenced construction only on the southern side and left the northern bank free for the free flow of the tidal water.

However, the applicant recently pointed out that before NHAI could complete the southern side of the cofferdam, it started construction of the northern side simultaneously, which would have a serious impact on the exchange of tidal waters.

The NHAI counsel stated that the agency undertaking the project started work on the northern side without realising the impacts. It was said that the NHAI will instruct the agency to halt and remove the northern-side work until the southern-side work is finished.

Emphasising the importance of continuous natural flow of tidal water throughout the year, the bench ordered, “Once construction on one side is completed, they may proceed with the other side. However, they must guarantee uninterrupted flow of natural tidal water, as previously noted.”

