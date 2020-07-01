Ensure availability of bitumen for road works: BAI

The Builders Association of India (Tamil Nadu) Chapter has urged the State government to ensure availability and supply of bitumen for road-laying projects.
In a representation to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the association office-bearers said that during the lockdown the movement of bitumen tankers had been hit. It urged the government to settle bills of contractors for works completed so far. “Many projects have even completed 100% but we are unable to get the bills settled as funds are yet to be sanctioned,” said R. Prakash, president.
The association urged the government to call for tenders under NABARD and Rural Roads and Comprehensive Road Improvement and Development Plan for the current year after a few months so that contractors would be able to finish works carried over from last year. The association expressed inability to take up new work immediately because of lack of workers. “Unless steps are taken to bring back migrant workers, projects in Tamil Nadu would remain incomplete,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath