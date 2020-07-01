Ensure availability of bitumen for road works: BAI

The Builders Association of India (Tamil Nadu) Chapter has urged the State government to ensure availability and supply of bitumen for road-laying projects.

In a representation to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the association office-bearers said that during the lockdown the movement of bitumen tankers had been hit. It urged the government to settle bills of contractors for works completed so far. “Many projects have even completed 100% but we are unable to get the bills settled as funds are yet to be sanctioned,” said R. Prakash, president.

The association urged the government to call for tenders under NABARD and Rural Roads and Comprehensive Road Improvement and Development Plan for the current year after a few months so that contractors would be able to finish works carried over from last year. The association expressed inability to take up new work immediately because of lack of workers. “Unless steps are taken to bring back migrant workers, projects in Tamil Nadu would remain incomplete,” he said.